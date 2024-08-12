Sadot Group (SDOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Sadot Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.10 million. Sadot Group had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, analysts expect Sadot Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sadot Group Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of SDOT stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Sadot Group has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

