Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 373,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 728,331 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $534.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 26.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.