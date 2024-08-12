Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IOT. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of IOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.18. 1,368,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,212. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,392 shares in the company, valued at $67,296,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 87,784 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,501,703.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,140,678 shares in the company, valued at $85,391,645.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,392 shares in the company, valued at $67,296,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,745,515 shares of company stock worth $61,043,014 in the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

