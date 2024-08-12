Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,021 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of PRU traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.80. The company had a trading volume of 431,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,172. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

