Sapient Capital LLC Sells 33,355 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,355 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Noodles & Company worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NDLS stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.60. 148,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,696. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

