Sapient Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.78. 4,959,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,541,480. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

