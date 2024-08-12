Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 173,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 332,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 506,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 256,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 540,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,225. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

