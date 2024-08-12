Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 369,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

