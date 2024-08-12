Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,053,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,399,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after buying an additional 838,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,919,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,683,000 after acquiring an additional 393,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,719,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,001. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.