Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.94. The stock had a trading volume of 613,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,934. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.96 and its 200 day moving average is $265.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

