Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,164. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

