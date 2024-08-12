Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.46. 452,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

