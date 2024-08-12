Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.20. 2,831,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,019. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.