Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.14. 574,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average of $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

