Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 28.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.02. 251,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,327. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $343.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.85 and its 200 day moving average is $265.35.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.39, for a total value of $1,182,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,690.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,690.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,644 shares of company stock worth $40,090,119. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

