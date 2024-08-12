Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 2,870.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS traded down $3.31 on Monday, hitting $279.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,140. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

