Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 5,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 89,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,187,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0 %

NOC stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $499.39. 420,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $506.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.99 and its 200 day moving average is $456.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.33.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

