Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $60.27. 2,255,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $61.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

