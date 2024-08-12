Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPL. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TPL traded up $9.48 on Monday, reaching $832.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,421. The company has a 50-day moving average of $760.13 and a 200 day moving average of $627.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $854.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

