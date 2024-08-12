Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $441.64. The company had a trading volume of 260,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,009. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.20. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

Get Our Latest Report on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.