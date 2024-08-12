Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZFree Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $441.64. The company had a trading volume of 260,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,009. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.20. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

Get Our Latest Report on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.