Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,490 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 980.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 39,687 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 4.3 %

WBD traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,062,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,821,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.