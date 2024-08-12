Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,384 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE F traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,061,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,228,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.