Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Ventas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -308.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,372. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

