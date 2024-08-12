Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 547 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 515.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.60. 925,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,000. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day moving average is $150.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.