Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 752 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.3 %

ONEOK stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.76. 850,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

