Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,763 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.59. The stock had a trading volume of 302,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,863. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

