Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Service Properties Trust traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 422,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,076,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $722.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.24%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

