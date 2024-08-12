Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Decreases By 90.2%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the July 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADMT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

