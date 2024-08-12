Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Decreases By 90.2%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the July 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADMT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
