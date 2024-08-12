Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Grows By 314.3%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the July 15th total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 40.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) by 616.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.80% of CNS Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNSP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,078. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $233,044.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

