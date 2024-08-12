Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Grows By 852.5%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 852.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

DDEJF remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 43.19 and a quick ratio of 43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

