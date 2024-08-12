Short Interest in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Grows By 250.0%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of enGene stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

