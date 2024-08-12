Short Interest in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Grows By 587.5%

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNGZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $33.27.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

