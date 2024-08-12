Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Rises By 521.0%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, an increase of 521.0% from the July 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HOTH traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 59,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.