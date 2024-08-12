Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declines By 84.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 102,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 241,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.16. 212,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

