Short Interest in NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Rises By 6,150.0%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 6,150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS NEXNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. NEXE Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

