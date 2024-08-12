Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Drops By 67.2%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $21.30. 5,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6141 per share. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

