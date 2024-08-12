Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Declines By 78.6%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 16,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,009. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 136.76%.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

