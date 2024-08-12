Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Decreases By 77.0%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the July 15th total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Riverside Resources Trading Up 7.7 %

Riverside Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,259. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

About Riverside Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.