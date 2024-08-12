Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rises By 410.0%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 410.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Salzgitter Price Performance
SZGPY stock remained flat at $1.62 during midday trading on Monday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.16.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salzgitter Cuts Dividend
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
