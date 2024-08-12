Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rises By 410.0%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 410.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Salzgitter Price Performance

SZGPY stock remained flat at $1.62 during midday trading on Monday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Cuts Dividend

About Salzgitter

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Salzgitter’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

