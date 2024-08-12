Short Interest in Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Declines By 66.7%

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Südzucker Stock Performance

Shares of SUEZY remained flat at C$6.30 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.04. Südzucker has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$7.85.

Südzucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.3116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.25. Südzucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -714.89%.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

