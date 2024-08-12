Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Rises By 343.8%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 343.8% from the July 15th total of 628,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,635,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VMBS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.58. 2,357,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,326. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

