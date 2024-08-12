Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Declines By 77.8%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VRME stock remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Monday. 11,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.63.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VerifyMe will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

