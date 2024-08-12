Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Declines By 77.8%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VerifyMe Price Performance
VRME stock remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Monday. 11,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.63.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VerifyMe will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VerifyMe
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VerifyMe
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.