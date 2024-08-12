Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Increases By 606.3%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 606.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Price Performance

WRDEF stock remained flat at $13.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. Wereldhave has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

About Wereldhave

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.