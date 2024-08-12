Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Rises By 414.5%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a growth of 414.5% from the July 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.9 days.

Yellow Cake Price Performance

Shares of Yellow Cake stock remained flat at $6.46 during trading on Monday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

About Yellow Cake

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.