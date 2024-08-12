Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Rises By 414.5%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a growth of 414.5% from the July 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.9 days.
Yellow Cake Price Performance
Shares of Yellow Cake stock remained flat at $6.46 during trading on Monday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.
About Yellow Cake
