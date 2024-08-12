Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Desjardins

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.71.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE SIA traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.48. 135,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,257. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3264335 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

