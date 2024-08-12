Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.91

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.91 and last traded at C$15.78, with a volume of 12825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. CIBC raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.14.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.3264335 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.