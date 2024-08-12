Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$24,031.29 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$24,031.29.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, J. Alberto Arias sold 38,798 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$21,067.31.

On Friday, July 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,275 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$45,293.27.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$29,146.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 141,945 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$82,867.49.

On Thursday, June 13th, J. Alberto Arias sold 123,019 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$77,920.23.

On Friday, May 24th, J. Alberto Arias sold 4,258 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$3,052.56.

On Tuesday, May 14th, J. Alberto Arias sold 84,500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$55,423.55.

Shares of TSE SMT traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.66. 147,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$138.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82. Sierra Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of C$85.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.0918775 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

