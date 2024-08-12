Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.0% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.43. 22,393,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,626,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

