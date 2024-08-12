Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Devon Energy by 467.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 592,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 63.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,420,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 551,004 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

