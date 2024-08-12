Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,045,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 25.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $7,664,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $5,083,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

CRWD traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,416. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 451.58, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

